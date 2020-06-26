Novant Health, UNC Health unveil new details of proposed partnership

In a bid to affiliate with or own New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., Novant Health signed a letter of intent to partner with UNC Health and its medical school. The organizations have now released additional details about the plan to expand medical education opportunities.

Under the partnership, Novant and UNC said they will expand the Wilmington branch campus of UNC School of Medicine from 18 to 30 students by 2026, enhance faculty development and establish a new UNC Health Sciences campus in the South Eastern Area Health Education Center in Greenville, N.C.

In addition, Novant and UNC said they would develop a children's clinical service line for the area, create outreach clinics, offer a telehealth program and develop research programs.

Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is one of three systems competing to secure a deal to partner or own New Hanover Regional.

As part of its proposal, Novant Health committed to investing $5 billion into the system and partnering with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine to enhance clinical services and medical education at New Hanover Regional should the hospital choose to form a joint venture with, affiliate with or sell to Novant.

