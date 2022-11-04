Novant Health, Privia Health launch joint venture medical group

Arlington, Va.-based Privia Health has formed a joint venture with Novant Health Enterprises, a division of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, to launch Privia Medical Group – North Carolina.

The medical group aims to support independent providers throughout the state and facilitate the transition to value-based care through a clinically integrated network model.

Providers joining Privia Medical Group – North Carolina will have access to Privia's interoperable systems and population health knowledge to reduce administrative burden, improve care insights and spur collaboration, the company said in a Nov. 3 news release.

"We look forward to working in partnership with Novant Health Enterprises to leverage the capabilities of our Privia Platform and physician-led organizational structure," Privia Health CEO Shawn Morris said in the release. "This will provide the technology, analytics and services expertise to optimize practice operations, enhance physician wellbeing and offer more time for physicians to care for and deliver an ideal patient experience."