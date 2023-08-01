Novant, Conway Medical Center to form strategic partnership

Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is set to become a 30 percent owner of Conway (S.C.) Medical Center after the two systems said August 1 they will pursue a strategic partnership.

The partnership, which will see no change in Conway Medical Center as an independent system, could be the start of greater affiliation between the two systems, said John Gizdic, Novant Health's chief administrative officer.

"We have tremendous respect for Conway Medical Center’s board of trustees, its leadership team and staff, so our initial investment is a first step toward a long-term, integrated partnership between two organizations that share a legacy focused on improving the health and wellness of communities, one person at a time," he said.

In the first year of the partnership, the focus will be on expanding patient care access, building a pipeline of talented healthcare workers and developing care outside of a hospital setting, according to the statement.

Conway Medical Center has over 40 care sites. Novant Health now has 16 hospitals with the opening of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center.