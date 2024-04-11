New York neurosurgeon group joins Northwell Health

Bay Shore, N.Y.-based NeuroCare Long Island, a four-person neurosurgeon group, is now part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and will perform surgeries at Bay Shore-based South Shore University Hospital.

Kevin Mullins, MD, was named chair of neurosurgery at SSUH. Salvatore Zavarella, DO, was also named vice chair of neurosurgery at SSUH. Dr. Mullins and Dr. Zavarella are joined by Salvatore Insinga, DO, and Joshua Ryan, MD, at the hospital, according to an April 11 Northwell Health news release shared with Becker's.

The physicians treat multiple conditions like stroke, back and neck pain, brain tumors, and aneurysms.

Northwell Health comprises 21 hospitals, around 900 outpatient facilities and over 12,000 affiliated physicians. It has 85,000 employees, 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed physicians, the release said.