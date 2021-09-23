New York hospital slated for closure goes up for sale

Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, N.Y., slated to close in 2023, is now listed for sale, according to The Buffalo News.

The 203,000-square-foot hospital is listed by Hunt Commercial Real Estate with a $3.5 million asking price.

Eastern Niagara is slated to close in 2023 after Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health completes construction of a new hospital in Lockport. The Catholic Health facility will be a one-story, 37,000-square-foot facility that will preserve hospital care in the city.

Eastern Niagara Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2019 and signed a management agreement with Catholic Health. Under the deal, Catholic Health agreed to take over operation of Eastern Niagara until the new facility is built.

No matter what happens with the real estate sale, Eastern Niagara hospital will remain operational until the new facility is built, according to the report.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to pay off some of the hospital's debt.