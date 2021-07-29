MetroHealth, Case Western Reserve University extend affiliation through 2031

The MetroHealth System and Case Western Reserve University extended their education and research affiliation for another decade, the Cleveland-based organizations said July 29.

The agreement, in place through June 30, 2031, will allow Case Western's medical students to access clinical learning opportunities at MetroHealth and includes a commitment to expand educational options for the students. The agreement also will boost research efforts.

"This agreement expands and strengthens our partnership, for the good of both organizations, and for the benefit of the community," said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD. "MetroHealth's transformation will create advanced, engaged, and innovative campus, neighborhoods, research and teaching programs."

"This 10-year extension recognizes the strength of our existing collaborations and provides more ways for us to engage with one another," Case Western Reserve President Eric Kaler said. "We look forward to seeing our collective progress in learning and discovery."