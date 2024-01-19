Mercy, Lifepoint ink joint venture to operate freestanding hospital

Mercy Health and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health have completed a joint venture agreement to operate Rogers (Ark.) Rehabilitation Hospital, a 140-bed facility, which is now named Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

The new inpatient rehab facility has 36 private rooms and centralizes services that were previously managed by Lifepoint Rehabilitation at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. As part of the transition, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas' acute inpatient rehab unit transitioned all related care to the newly named facility.

Lifepoint Rehabilitation continues to manage the day-to-day operations of the facility, which is the seventh inpatient rehab collaboration between Mercy and Lifepoint Rehabilitation.

"Collaborating with Lifepoint Rehabilitation to jointly own and operate this facility reinforces our dedication to providing top-tier rehabilitation services," Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Arkansas Communities, said in a Jan. 18 news release. "We're confident that by working together, we can set a new standard for excellence in our region."

The rehab hospital provides intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury and other debilitating illnesses or injuries.

"We are pleased to deepen our ongoing relationship with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas through this joint venture," David Stark, vice president of operations for Lifepoint Rehabilitation, said.

The transition of patients from Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas to the new location was completed last fall.