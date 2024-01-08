Meet Michigan's newest health system

Hills & Dales Healthcare, based in Cass City, Mich., and UnitedHealthcare Partners, based in Marlette, Mich., have joined forces to create a three-hospital system.

The new organization will be known as Aspire Rural Health System, according to a press release published Jan. 8 in local news sources Huron Daily Tribune and Sanilac Broadcasting Company. It includes Hills & Dales' hospital, along with UnitedHealthcare Partners' Deckerville (Mich.) Community Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital and Heartlands Marlette Senior Living.

The deal has been in the works since November, when the two entities signed a nonbinding letter of intent to merge. Aspire Rural Health System aims to update and expand existing facilities, invest in new ones, and "maintain and enhance the immediate and long-term viability of the combined system."

Under the final contract, Aspire will be run by one board of trustees with representatives from both Hills & Dales Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare Partners. The entities' CEOs — Andy Daniels of Hills & Dales and Angie McConnachie of UnitedHealthcare Partners — will lead jointly through a "co-CEO model."

The names of individual facilities will not be changed, according to the release.