HCA shelled out $635 million for 2023 acquisitions

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare spent a combined $635 million on acquisitions in 2023, according to its 2023 annual shareholders report.

The health system paid $229 million to acquire four Texas hospital facilities in 2023 and spent $406 million on non-hospital healthcare entities.

HCA received $162 million for the sale of two Louisiana hospitals in 2023. It also received $31 million for "real estate and other healthcare entity investments." The transactions resulted in $5 million of pretax loss for the health system.





