Grand View Health, Doylestown Health form deeper alliance

Sellersview, Pa.-based Grand View Health said it has formed an alliance with Doylestown (Pa.) Health to "deepen" the relationship between the two systems.

The Alliance for Better Care partnership builds on collaborations already underway in the areas of trauma, neurosurgery and pediatrics, according to the Feb. 28 filing.

The alliance has a "goal to deepen the relationships between the hospitals, specialist and primary care and to promote high quality and efficient care in the local communities that both healthcare systems serve," Grand View said in the filing.

Cash-strapped Doylestown Health is undergoing a strategic review and looking to sell off assets as it struggles with what it has called "extraordinary and unprecedented financial hardship."

Grand View, which is due to open a new $197 million, 190,000-square-foot building with 52 beds adjacent to its Penn Medicine-affiliated current hospital in July, reported an operating loss of $28.2 million for the six months ending Dec. 31.