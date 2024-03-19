Deaconess, Memorial hospital acquire shuttered Indiana hospital

Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health and Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have acquired the former Huntingburg, Ind.-based St. Joseph's Hospital property.

The property purchase includes the hospital and medical office, which sit on 9.8 acres, according to a March 19 news release shared with Becker's.

The acquisition will allow for geriatric psychiatric services to be provided at the facility in a joint venture with Indianapolis-based Assurance Health, a senior inpatient psychiatric care provider.

The new services will result in the hiring of 45 employees. No other services at the facility are currently being planned.

Renovations on the former hospital are expected to begin immediately. There is no set opening date.

News of the acquisition comes after Deaconess Health and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center finalized an affiliation agreement that became effective on Feb. 1.