CarePoint Health reaches deal to sell New Jersey hospital

After months of uncertainty about a potential sale, Jersey City, N.J.-based CarePoint Health has agreed to sell one of its hospitals to BMC Hospital.

CarePoint will sell Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center to BMC Hospital, which specializes in reviving distressed ambulatory surgery centers.

BMC Hospital said it is committed to keeping an acute care hospital in the community.

"Bayonne is the kind of closely knit community we love to serve," said BMC Hospital President Wayne Hatami. "We're looking to engage with the center's leadership and employees, its unions, the mayor and community, and work closely with the doctors and nurses to ensure that Bayonne gets the quality acute care hospital it needs and deserves."

CarePoint has been searching for a strategic partner for Bayonne Medical Center since October.

In January, CarePoint Health sued nursing home chain Alaris Health, the company that owns the land that Bayonne sits on, claiming Alaris was interfering with its efforts to sell Bayonne so that it could turn the hospital into a nursing home.

