AAMC, AAHC to merge

The Association of American Medical Colleges and the Association of Academic Health Centers have approved a merger agreement.

Under the agreement, AAHC will join AAMC on April 1, according to a Jan. 20 joint news release.

The merger will combine AAHC, a nonprofit organization, with AAMC, which has members that include 155 accredited U.S. medical schools, about 400 teaching hospitals and health systems, and more than 70 academic societies.

Steven Kanter, MD, AAHC president and CEO, will join AAMC as senior adviser to the president and CEO and serve as the executive director of the Association of Academic Health Centers International, a subsidiary to AAHC that AAMC will acquire, the organizations said.

The AAHC Sullivan Alliance, which focuses on equity, diversity and inclusion, is also part of the merger agreement.

