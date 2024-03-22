4 micro-hospitals, 1 freestanding ED properties sold for $86M

Tampa, Fla.-based Sila Realty Trust, a net lease real estate investment trust, has purchased five healthcare facilities for $85.5 million in Arizona and Texas.

The portfolio comprises four micro-hospitals and one freestanding emergency department, according to a March 22 news release.

Each micro-hospital has eight inpatient beds, a 13-bed ED, an operating room, a pharmacy, a diagnostic imaging suite and a laboratory. The freestanding ED features a 13-bed emergency center and can offer the same services provided by the micro-hospitals.

All five facilities are leased by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which developed the facilities from 2019 to 2021. The properties operate under the names of Tenet's local affiliated hospital brands.

Two of the micro hospitals are located in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz., area and operate under Phoenix-based Abrazo Health. Another micro-hospital and the freestanding ED are in Tucson, Ariz., and operate under Tucson-based Carondelet Health. The final micro-hospital is located in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas, area and operates under Harlingen, Texas-based Valley Baptist Health, the release said.





