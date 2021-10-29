UC San Francisco unveils $535M research hub for brain diseases

The University of California San Francisco opened the 282,500-square-foot Joan and Sanford I. Weill Neurosciences Building Oct. 28, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The $535 million facility is the largest integrated neurology and neuroscience center in the U.S., and among the largest globally.

Five more notes:

1. The facility was designed to foster collaboration among researchers and physicians in neurology, neurosurgery and psychiatry. \

2. It will "serve as a global destination for researchers to develop innovative treatments for intractable brain diseases," according to an Oct. 28 news release.

3. UCSF Medical Center will leverage the Weill Neurosciences Building for neurological care. The facility's clinical space is designed to serve up to 450 patients per day.

4. The facility will offer accelerated intake, consolidated diagnostic testing within one to two days, and multiple consultations with physicians.

5. The facility was made possible through a $185 million donation from Joan and Sanford Weill and the Weill Family Foundation in 2016.

"The UCSF Weill Neurosciences Building is a place for patients with the most complex and challenging cases to receive expert care, and a place for researchers to find answers to the most perplexing neurological and psychiatric conditions," said Sam Hawgood, UC San Francisco chancellor. "The building's design will enable us to bring researchers and clinicians together with our patients, to continue to advance that care into the future."

