The top specialties female physicians would choose again

Fewer female physicians say they would choose medicine as a career again, a Medscape report found.
"A Good Year for Paychecks: Medscape Female Physician Compensation Report 2023," released Oct. 23, surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 19 specialties from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17.
In 2022, 18 specialties had 70% or more of female physicians who would choose medicine again. This year, only 14 specialties had over 70%.
Here are specialties by the percentage of female physicians who would choose medicine again:
Cardiology: 82%
Dermatology: 82%
Psychiatry: 81%
Allergy and immunology: 80%
Neurology: 79%
Rheumatology: 78%
Pathology: 77%
Pediatrics: 74%
Public health and preventive medicine: 74%
Radiology: 74%
Ophthalmology: 73%
Infectious diseases: 72%
Internal medicine: 72%
Anesthesiology: 71%
Critical care: 68%
Family medicine: 68%
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 67%
Surgery: 65%
OB-GYN: 64%
Diabetes and endocrinology: 64%
Emergency medicine: 57%
Nephrology: 53%