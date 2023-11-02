The top specialties female physicians would choose again

Fewer female physicians say they would choose medicine as a career again, a Medscape report found.

"A Good Year for Paychecks: Medscape Female Physician Compensation Report 2023," released Oct. 23, surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 19 specialties from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17.

In 2022, 18 specialties had 70% or more of female physicians who would choose medicine again. This year, only 14 specialties had over 70%.

Here are specialties by the percentage of female physicians who would choose medicine again:

Cardiology: 82%

Dermatology: 82%

Psychiatry: 81%

Allergy and immunology: 80%

Neurology: 79%

Rheumatology: 78%

Pathology: 77%

Pediatrics: 74%

Public health and preventive medicine: 74%

Radiology: 74%

Ophthalmology: 73%

Infectious diseases: 72%

Internal medicine: 72%

Anesthesiology: 71%

Critical care: 68%

Family medicine: 68%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 67%

Surgery: 65%

OB-GYN: 64%

Diabetes and endocrinology: 64%

Emergency medicine: 57%

Nephrology: 53%