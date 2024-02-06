The board assessment most physicians are choosing

About 80% of board-certified internal medicine physicians are choosing to take the longitudinal knowledge assessment over the traditional maintenance certification exam, according to an opinion piece published in JAMA.

The piece was written by Robert Roswell, MD, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Hempstead, N.Y.-based Hofstra University; Erica Johnson, MD, internal medicine program director at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and Rajeev Jain, MD, a partner at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas.

The longitudinal knowledge assessment was launched by the American Board of Internal Medicine in early 2022 to provide more flexibility and allow physicians to maintain their certification on a five-year cycle. The assessment was designed based on feedback from the community, the article said.

It is a 30-question assessment to be answered each quarter, takes four hours a year on average and provides immediate feedback. Across all disciplines, 70% of diplomates agreed the test was a fair assessment of their clinical knowledge, according to the article.