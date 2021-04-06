Texas Children's Hospital, Baylor med school tap Dr. Catherine Gordon for pediatric leadership

Catherine Gordon, MD, was chosen as the new pediatrician-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital and chair of the pediatrics department at Baylor College of Medicine, the Houston-based institutions said April 6.

Dr. Gordon, an adolescent medicine specialist and pediatric endocrinologist, is chief of adolescent/young adult medicine at Boston Children's Hospital and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

She will join Texas Children's and Baylor Oct. 1.

