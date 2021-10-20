State drops charges against Connecticut physician accused of false COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board unanimously agreed Oct. 19 to withdraw the charges against a retired physician accused of distributing fake COVID-19 vaccine and mask exemptions after voluntarily relinquishing her medical license Oct. 1, according to the CT Post.

Sue McIntosh will not face any discipline and will not be able to practice medicine unless she seeks a formal reinstatement of her license before the board, according to state Department of Public Health officials.

Department of Public Health officials recommended the board withdraw the charges on the basis of "the continued prosecution of the case is unnecessary, and it is in the interests of administrative economy to terminate proceedings," according to the CT Post.