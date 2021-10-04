Connecticut physician turns in license over distributing fraudulent mask, vaccine exemptions

A Connecticut physician accused of distributing fraudulent mask and vaccine exemptions surrendered her license to practice to the Connecticut Department of Public Health following her Sept. 24 suspension, according to an Oct. 1 press release.

Sue Mcintosh, MD, was accused in an anonymous complaint to state officials of providing fake exemption forms to anyone who supplied her with a self-addressed stamped envelope to her, according to the Connecticut health department.

"The results of this investigation send a strong message that Dr. Mcintosh’s actions are totally unacceptable," said Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. "I commend the staff of our Practitioner Licensing and Investigations Section for their due diligence initiating this investigation and for their dedication to the health and safety of our residents."

Dr. Juthani added Ms. Mcintosh's case file may be sent to state and/or federal law enforcement entities for consideration of criminal charges.