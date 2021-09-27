Connecticut physician's license suspended; accused of signing fake vaccine exemptions

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board on Sept. 24 suspended the license of a retired physician who allegedly signed fake COVID-19 vaccine exemption forms.

The board unanimously voted to suspend the license of Sue Mcintosh, MD, during an emergency meeting Sept. 24.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health requested the suspension after receiving an anonymous complaint that she signed and mailed the fake exemption forms to anyone who supplied her with a self-addressed stamped envelope.

"These actions by Dr. Mcintosh are irresponsible and unacceptable," Manisha Juthani, MD, commissioner of the public health department, said in a news release. "Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities. The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline."

Dr. Mcintosh’s license is suspended pending a final ruling on the allegations by the state medical board.