SLUCare Physician Group partners with SSM Health

St. Louis, Mo.-based SSM Health has partnered with SLUCare Physician Group, St. Louis University's academic medical practice.

SLUCare's existing staff will operate in SSM Health's academic physician division and will work with the healthcare system's providers to offer "comprehensive virtual and digital health services" at over 50 locations, SSM Health said in a July 5 press release.

The partnership will also allow the St. Louis University School of Medicine to "expand clinical research, medical training and education across the region."

The two organizations have partnered on other endeavors in the past, including providing healthcare services to SSM Health's Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and Saint Louis University Hospital in recent years. In 1903, SLU School of Medicine students began training and education within SSM Health, later building SLU's School of Nursing alongside the health system.

SLUCare Physician Group is the academic medical practice of Saint Louis University, with more than 600 healthcare providers in hospitals and medical offices throughout the St. Louis region.

SSM Health has 23 hospitals and over 290 physician offices across Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, as well as 10 acute care facilities.