San Antonio provider groups partner to address healthcare training shortage

The College of Health Care Professions partnered with three San Antonio healthcare employers to create direct pathways to healthcare jobs in the region, the organizations said March 10.

The CHCP's new partnerships are with FastMed Urgent Care, Ikare Mood Trauma Recovery Clinic, and the San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic. The partnerships aim to address skill gaps in healthcare fields like imaging, medical assisting, medical coding and billing.

Eric Bing, CEO of CHCP, said in a prepared statement: "By partnering with FastMed Urgent Care, IKARE, and SAVE, we can continue to provide working adults the hands-on skills and experiences we know will matter in their future careers and providing care."

