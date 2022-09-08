Physicians look to peers for long COVID-19 answers

Physicians are turning to peers for help treating COVID-19 patients amid the absence of detailed federal guidance, Politico reported Sept. 7.

For over a year, physicians from 41 long COVID-19 clinics nationwide have met virtually to discuss treatment options for the estimated 16 million U.S. adults experiencing lingering health issues after an infection.

The American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation developed the collaborative to help physicians share best practices for diagnosing and treating the disease. However, the physicians and researchers at the forefront of this effort say the federal government must step in to offer more resources, coordinate information-sharing and publish best practices.

"We're one organization that is trying to bring in 41 centers," Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, MD, a physiatrist from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio who is part of the collaborative, told Politico. "It's wonderful the administration said long COVID is a public health issue. … It's like, 'Okay, what's really going to happen now?'"

In August, HHS released two federal reports outlining various ongoing federal research projects for long COVID-19, along with an outline of further steps needed to support patients. HHS said it also plans to establish a long COVID-19 office, though no details were included on funding, staffing or a timeline in the reports.

