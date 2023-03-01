Physician rejects board settlement over COVID-19 misinformation claims

A Texas physician accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation has rejected a disciplinary settlement with the state medical board, The Texan reported March 1.

The Texas Medical Board launched a probe into Mary Bowden, MD, last year after receiving anonymous complaints about her alleged use and promotion of ivermectin as an unproven COVID-19 treatment.

The board held an informal meeting with Dr. Bowden and her lawyers last week to discuss a potential settlement over the complaints. Ms. Bowden said she turned down a deal that would've required her to attend eight hours of continuing medical education, retake a jurisprudence exam for physicians and pay a $5,000 fine.

"This was a closed-door meeting, during which I could accept their offer," she told The Texan. "But I will not plead guilty to crimes I did not commit. I want the opportunity to have my case heard in a public hearing and to call and examine witnesses."

The Texas Medical Board did not immediately respond to the publication's request for comment.

The board meeting comes about a month after a Texas judge dismissed Dr. Bowden's $25 million defamation case against Houston Methodist Hospital, where she had privileges as an ear, nose and throat physician. Dr. Bowden filed the lawsuit in July 2022 after the hospital suspended her privileges in November 2021 for using her social media accounts to spread what Houston Methodist described as COVID-19 misinformation. Dr. Bowden voluntarily resigned after her suspension.