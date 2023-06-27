Philadelphia program triples underrepresented minorities in residency

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Alliance of Minority Physicians received a grant to expand its diversity program.

The AMP was founded in 2012 to recruit and retain students who are underrepresented in medicine, according to a June 21 news release from the Independence Blue Cross Foundation. Since the alliance's founding, it has tripled the number of underrepresented residents and fellows at the children's hospital and University of Pennsylvania Health System.

"The expansion of the Alliance for Minority Physicians model is one of the ways we are committed to address equity in medicine through the IBC Foundation Institute for Health Equity," Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, said in the release. "With one out of every six physicians trained in Philadelphia, scaling this model better addresses disparities in the physician workforce."