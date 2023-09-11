Oregon system reminds patients to 'do no harm, make no threats'

Some hospitals are tightening security measures because of an increase of violence against their workers, including St. Charles Health System, a four-hospital system headquartered in Bend, Ore., according to The Bulletin.

In February, a patient kicked Kathryn Darling, CNA, in the head, leading to a concussion and Ms. Darling missing months of work. Currently, signs standing five feet tall remind patients not to assault staff, and they'll soon be in St. Charles' clinics.

"Do no harm, make no threats," the signs say. "Our caregivers are here to help you. Help them by being kind with your words and actions. Please treat our caregivers with the same respect you would expect to receive."

Metal detectors were also recently added to the emergency department at St. Charles Bend, according to The Bulletin. Another Oregon system, Portland-based Legacy Health, also installed metal detectors after a fatal shooting happened in one of its hospitals in late July. Legacy said it would apply bullet-slow film on hospital main entrances, emergency departments and in internal entrances.

Numerous hospitals and health systems are following suit as healthcare is noting the highest number of nonfatal workplace injuries compared to other industry sectors.