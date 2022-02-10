Oklahoma won't discipline physicians prescribing unproven COVID-19 treatments

Physicians in Oklahoma are not prohibited from prescribing unapproved treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for the off-label purpose of treating COVID-19 patients, the state attorney general's office said Feb. 8.

The office of Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said it "finds no legal basis for a state medical licensure board to discipline a licensed physician" for using their judgment and prescribing FDA-approved drugs for the off-label — when a drug approved for a specific disease or condition is prescribed for something else — purpose of treating COVID-19.

"I stand behind doctors who believe it is in their patients' best interests to receive ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine," Mr. O'Connor said. "Our healthcare professionals should have every tool available to combat COVID-19. Public safety demands this. Physicians who prescribe medications and follow the law should not fear disciplinary action for prescribing such drugs."

The FDA has not approved ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The two treatments have made headlines in recent months as some hospitals have fired or suspended physicians for prescribing or promoting the treatments for COVID-19.