Tower Health fires physician accused of prescribing ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

A Pennsylvania physician accused of prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat and prevent COVID-19 has been terminated from Tower Health, PennLive reported Feb. 4.

Edith Behr, MD, is allegedly linked to Christine Mason, a woman who used a Facebook account to connect people to a physician for hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin prescriptions. A social media user claimed Dr. Behr was the source of the prescriptions and reported her to authorities and her employer, according to PennLive.

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health officials became aware of the allegations against Dr. Behr Feb. 2 and took immediate action.

"Tower Health became aware yesterday of the allegations involving Dr. Edith Behr prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19," Tower Health said in a Feb. 3 statement to PennLive. "We investigated the matter and, as a result, Dr. Behr's employment with Tower Health Medical Group has been terminated effective immediately."

Dr. Behr was a surgeon at Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital, which is owned by Tower Health, according to the report.

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have not been approved by the FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.