NYU Langone Health launches neurodegenerative diseases research treatment center

New York University Langone Health announced Oct. 11 the launch of the Parekh Center for Interdisciplinary Neurology, a new center dedicated to the study and treatment of neurodegenerative conditions.

"The Parekh Center for Interdisciplinary Neurology will help unite physicians and researchers from different disciplines and fields to uncover effective, innovative interventions that may prevent or treat these debilitating conditions," Un Jung Kang, MD, co-director of the Parekh Center for Interdisciplinary Neurology at NYU Langone Health, said in the release.

The center's work will focus initially on four main research projects to understand the common mechanisms underlying different neurodegenerative diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders.