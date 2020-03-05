Nearly 40% of premed students consider dropping medical career due to stress

About 37 percent of premed students say they "seriously considered" abandoning their plans to become physicians due to stress, according to a survey from Kaplan Test Prep.

The tutoring company polled 414 premed students who took Kaplan's MCAT prep course via an online survey between December 2019 and February 2020.

About one-fourth of students said they "pretty much always" experience stress, while 46 percent said they were "frequently" stressed. Another 28 percent of students reported being "occasionally" stressed. Only 1 percent said they were "never" stressed.

Fifty-seven percent of premed students said the use of alcohol and other drugs to "self-medicate" is common among their peers.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

