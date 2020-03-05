Suicide more common among female physicians

Female physicians are 46 percent more likely to die by suicide than women in general, according to a meta-analysis of nine studies and databases published in JAMA.

The analysis found the reverse is true for men. Male physicians are 33 percent less likely than men in general to die by suicide.

Researchers compared female physician suicide risk to women in general, and male physician suicide risk to men in general to find standardized mortality ratios for both genders. Suicide SMRs have declined for physicians of both genders since 1980, signaling some progress. The researchers called for more research into the factors that affect physician suicides.

If you or someone around you is in suicidal crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Contact the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

