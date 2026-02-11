WVU Medicine opens high school healthcare pathway

Buckhannon, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital has launched a healthcare training pathway for high school students.

The MedED Program will train high school juniors and seniors how to be patient care technicians, according to a Feb. 10 system news release. Students will receive classroom instruction, hands-on learning and a paid internship at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Students will also rotate through key task areas at the hospital, such as phlebotomy and sterile processing. Upon completion, students will be eligible to sit for a certification exam.

The program was launched in partnership with Upshur County Schools and the Education Alliance.

Healthcare education and training in high schools has become a popular pipeline for hospitals in recent years. There are at least 10 other similar programs around the country that train students to enter the healthcare workforce in technician or nursing positions upon graduation. While many of these programs are funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, systems like Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine recognize the model’s value and are creating and funding their own programs.