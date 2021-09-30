National Guard deployed to Indiana hospitals amid staffing shortages, capacity concerns

Indiana's National Guard, in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Health, will deploy five teams of 10 fully vaccinated members each to facilities throughout the state, according to a Sept. 29 IndyStar report.

Teams will provide clinical and general support over a week or two as hospitals find other ways to fill their staffing needs.

Three hospitals around the state have requested this assistance so far: Ascension Health St. Vincent in Indianapolis, Deaconess Midtown and Deaconess hospitals in Evansville, and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville.

At Ascension St. Vincent, seven of the 15 guardsmen are medics while the remaining eight offer general support.

Community Health Network has not requested help at this point but is not ruling it out for the future, a spokesperson told IndyStar.