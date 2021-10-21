Mount Sinai selects 11 medical schools for anti-racism initiative

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced Oct. 21 it will enroll 11 partner medical schools in a new anti-racism initiative.

The Anti-Racist Transformation in Medical Education initiative will seek to use a formal change management process developed at New York City-based Mount Sinai to address "deeply entrenched" racism and bias.

Its goal is to transform culture and build capacity at each school in an effort to establish anti-racism as an organizing principle in medical education, according to a press release.

The initiative is set to begin immediately, with plans to last around three years.

Below are the 11 selected schools, in alphabetical order and not ranked:

1. College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan

2. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City.

3. David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles

4. Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

5. East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, N.C.

6. The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences

7. The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio.

8. University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix

9. University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis.

10. University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine

11. University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio, Texas.