Massachusetts hospital ramps up security after nurse stabbing

Days after a nurse was stabbed by a patient in the emergency department at Heywood Hospital, the Gardner, Mass.-based facility said it is implementing new security measures, including patient screenings and visitor restrictions.

In a statement released June 15, Heywood Healthcare said, "Due to a growing trend of violence in our emergency departments, and emergency departments across the country, Heywood Healthcare is instituting immediate safety protocols to include full enforcement of a zero tolerance police of weapons of any kind."

New measures include screening all patients entering the ED with a security wand. Patients entering the ED treatment area will be provided a gown and their personal items will be stored in a separate area. Visitation will also be suspended in the ED for the meantime "until more permanent safety infrastructure is in place," with exceptions for caregivers and parents of minors.

On June 12, a 76-year old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after the stabbing of a nurse, according to police. Police identified David Nichols as the suspect. During his arraignment June 13 in Gardner District Court, prosecutors said Mr. Nichols grabbed the nurse by the arm and stabbed her in the neck when she went to adjust something, according to CBS Boston. The nurse suffered a three-inch laceration. The judge ordered Mr. Nichols to be held on $100,000 bail, and he is due back in court July 14.

The nurse was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment after the incident, and no further information was given on her condition.