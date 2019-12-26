Jacksonville University to offer online degrees in patient safety

Jacksonville (Fla.) University will begin offering two online patient safety degrees for hospital nurses, physicians, administrators and other healthcare professionals in January, according to The Florida Times-Union.

The two degrees are a Master of Science in Healthcare Quality and Safety and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Quality and Safety. They are the first of their kind in Florida, and two of just 19 similar programs nationwide, according to the report.

Curriculum covers health law, regulatory issues, biostatistics and epidemiology, and the "business of healthcare quality improvement," among other topics, according to the report.

