Indiana State PA program submits plan to end probation

Terre Haute-based Indiana State University's physician assistant program has submitted a plan to an accreditation commission to end its probation and resume enrolling students, NBC affiliate WAWV reported Feb. 7.

The Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant put the program on probation in September due to the low number of faculty and an incomplete diversity, equity and inclusion plan.

The probation prevented more students from entering the program. The school has submitted its plan and anticipates it can begin enrolling students into the program again in 2025.

"We're working on both of these primary issues, including the recent launch of a search for a new full-time faculty member and completion of a revised DEI plan," Christopher Olsen, Indiana State Vice president of academic affairs, told WAWV. "Our initial response was submitted to the accreditors on Feb. 1 and we are awaiting their response."

The formal review of probation is scheduled for September 2025, but Mr. Olsen said he hopes the school will begin to accept students again starting in January 2025.