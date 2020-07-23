Emergency physicians cite 11 ways to ease their pandemic-related stress
A vast majority of emergency medicine physicians said increasing the availability of personal protective equipment would relieve their stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey shows.
The survey was emailed to all emergency medicine physicians at seven U.S. academic emergency departments. A total of 426 physicians responded. Survey results were published in the journal Academic Emergency Medicine.
When asked what measures would relieve their stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents said:
1. Enhanced availability of PPE: 96.2%
2. Rapid turnaround testing (less than six hours): 92%
3. Testing for COVID‐19 for patients at my discretion (instead of being limited by current protocols): 82.4%
4. Clearer communication about changes in protocols: 73.5%
5. Assurances that I can take leave to care for myself and family members: 71.8%
6. Ability to request testing of myself for COVID‐19 even if I don't have symptoms: 69.2%
7. Greater clarity about my risk for exposure: 66.7%
8. Assurances that my medical care and that of my dependants will be covered by my employer: 63.4%
9. Assurances about disability benefits: 57%
10. Easily available mental health consultations for me and other healthcare providers: 56.8%
11. Departmental video sessions to discuss COVID-19 response and changes: 55.4%
