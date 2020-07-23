Emergency physicians cite 11 ways to ease their pandemic-related stress

A vast majority of emergency medicine physicians said increasing the availability of personal protective equipment would relieve their stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey shows.

The survey was emailed to all emergency medicine physicians at seven U.S. academic emergency departments. A total of 426 physicians responded. Survey results were published in the journal Academic Emergency Medicine.

When asked what measures would relieve their stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents said:

1. Enhanced availability of PPE: 96.2%

2. Rapid turnaround testing (less than six hours): 92%

3. Testing for COVID‐19 for patients at my discretion (instead of being limited by current protocols): 82.4%

4. Clearer communication about changes in protocols: 73.5%

5. Assurances that I can take leave to care for myself and family members: 71.8%

6. Ability to request testing of myself for COVID‐19 even if I don't have symptoms: 69.2%

7. Greater clarity about my risk for exposure: 66.7%

8. Assurances that my medical care and that of my dependants will be covered by my employer: 63.4%

9. Assurances about disability benefits: 57%

10. Easily available mental health consultations for me and other healthcare providers: 56.8%

11. Departmental video sessions to discuss COVID-19 response and changes: 55.4%

More articles on integration and physician issues:

64% of female physicians cite work-life balance as major career challenge: 4 takeaways

Viewpoint: No need to clap for healthcare workers — just wear a mask

Premed students call for MCAT to go virtual

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.