Edward-Elmhurst Health debuts medical group with 650 clinicians

Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health system announced the formation of its new medical group, Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group, on July 6.

EEMG will be one of the largest groups in the Chicagoland area, with 650 clinicians, both hospital-based and ambulatory providers.

The group includes 400 physicians across 25 different specialties and will provide services at 50 locations throughout Illinois.

"We are extremely proud of the care this collective group provides to our communities each day," said Daniel Sullivan, MD, co-chief physician executive of NorthShore — Edward-Elmhurst Health. "That includes providing preventive care by our primary care providers, acute inpatient care from our hospitalists and specialized care for the sickest of patients."

More information on EEMG can be found here.