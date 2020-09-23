Deceased Florida physician who had coronavirus was lax about face mask use, former patients say

John J. Magri IV, MD, a Florida-based physician who patients say was lax about wearing a mask, died Sept. 16 and tested positive for the new coronavirus post-mortem, Florida Today reports.

Dr. Magri, 59, led Eau Gallie Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla., a medical clinic providing urgent care, cosmetic laser treatment and family medicine services. The Brevard County medical examiner's office confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result post-mortem. But the chief investigator at the medical examiner's office told Florida Today that the cause of death has not been finalized and that Dr. Magri had underlying health conditions.

Patients said they were shocked to learn of Dr. Magri's death.

"It's just amazing how fast it happens. I come once a month, I get my prescription. And, you know, he's a good guy. He was a good guy," Malori Scrivner, a Melbourne Beach resident, told the publication.

Ms. Scrivner and other former patients and neighbors told Florida Today that the clinic appeared to be lax about face mask rules, with several noting that they did not see the physician nor staff wearing face masks in the office. But Ms. Scrivner said that it did look like social-distancing efforts were in place.

Becker's reached out to confirm the clinic's face mask policy. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

More articles on physicians:

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital establishes endowment for pediatric chief role

12% of physicians are considering leaving medicine and 7 other findings about the US physician COVID-19 experience

Hawaii hospital conducts 26 COVID-19 tests after ER physician contracts virus

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.