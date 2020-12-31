Canadian healthcare providers can now practice in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill this week to immediately permit reciprocity in licenses, registrations and certifications for Canadian healthcare professionals in Michigan.

Canadian healthcare professionals can apply for reciprocity as long as they meet the educational, examination and billing requirements of Michigan law. The allowance had been in effect for Canadian health professionals from 2002 until it was allowed to expire in 2012.

Before licensing, registering, or certifying an applicant, the Michigan board of medicine, nursing or other licensing body may require a personal interview to evaluate the applicant's qualifications.



The bill was one of more than 80 pieces of legislation the governor signed to go into immediate effect Dec. 29, according to mlive.com.

