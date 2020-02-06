Baylor Scott & White hospital to launch physician residency program

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth (Texas) plans to launch a residency training program in 2021 to help address the area's physician shortage.

Four things to know:

1. The hospital is partnering with Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science School of Medicine, both in Fort Worth, to offer the program.

2. The first cohort of medical school graduates will begin residencies in internal and emergency medicine starting in July 2021.

3. All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth plans to roll out additional residencies for OB-GYN, general surgery and anesthesia.

4. The ultimate goal is to offer more than 150 residency spots by the 2027-28 academic year.

