Baylor opening regional medical school

Baylor Scott & White Health and the Baylor College of Medicine have partnered to develop a four-year regional medical school in Temple, Texas, according to a Nov. 17 news release.

The medical school, slated to open in the fall of 2023, will have an inaugural class of 40 students. They will receive training at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and be taught by Baylor College of Medicine faculty.

"This is a great opportunity to expand Baylor College of Medicine's outstanding medical education programs to a regional medical school campus," said Paul Klotman, MD president CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine. "We are looking forward to being in Temple."



Baylor Scott & White is headquartered in Dallas. Baylor College of Medicine is based in Houston.

