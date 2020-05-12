Asian American physicians deliver anti-discrimination message in viral video

A group of Asian American physicians created a video to address the racism they have faced while providing care on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ABC News.

The video features 16 physicians holding up signs of things people have said to them, including "Go back to China!" as well as their responses.

Audrey Cruz, MD, one of the two physicians who helped recruit colleagues for the video, told "Good Morning America," about stories of the hate Asian Americans are experiencing in the midst of the pandemic, which originated in Central China. The new coronavirus has been labeled by some as the "Chinese virus," which is also fueling the hate, Dr. Cruz and Christina Chen, MD, of Rochester, Minn., the other physician who worked with Dr. Cruz on the video, said.

"The problem with that is it creates a sense that China is the only place to blame," Dr. Chen, told "Good Morning America." "Ultimately it creates a label. It creates a target to spark finger-pointing, and ultimately that turns into hate."

The physicians said they hope the video will humanize Asian American front-line workers and curb discrimination.

The video has been viewed more than 25,000 times.

