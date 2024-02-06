American College of Emergency Physicians launches 'medical Netflix'

The American College of Emergency Physicians has launched an artificial intelligence-powered learning platform for physicians and emergency medical professionals for continuing education and quick reference to emergency medicine best practices.

The platform launched Feb. 5 and was developed by the ACEP in partnership with medical technology company Evermed. It features a large online library of short-form content including more than 3,000 emergency medicine lectures, podcasts and webinars. It's designed to be digestible for quick reference and easy learning.

It's customizable and personalized by AI. The library is set up in a "Netflix" streaming style manner for on-the-go clinicians to easily move through.

"Physicians today expect their educational content to be delivered in a personalized, intuitive, Netflix-style way, rather than through traditional static methods," Bozidar Jovicevic, MD, the CEO of Evermed which helped the ACEP develop the platform stated in the news release. "The leadership at ACEP recognized this evolving need, and we're thrilled to be their partner on a journey of helping emergency medicine clinicians stay up-to-date despite their demanding schedules."

Many of the components in the library are eligible for continuing education credits, the ACEP noted. On average, content is 30 minutes in length.