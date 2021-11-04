American Academy of Family Physicians addressing 34 recommendations for medical school to residency transitions

The American Academy of Family Physicians is working to include recommendations from a Coalition for Physician Accountability committee as a part of a comprehensive overhaul in the transition from medical school to residency programs, according to a Nov. 2 report from the group.

The coalition’s Undergraduate Medical Education to Graduate Medical Education Review Committee in August released a 275-page report, with nearly three dozen recommendations to improve the process.

The recommendations the organization is currently working on implementing include: increasing diversity, offering virtual interviews during the upcoming match season, redesigning its residency directory and offering additional advisory resources.

Michelle Roett, MD, professor and chair in the Department of Family Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Roett, led the committee’s workgroup on diversity, equity and inclusion. She said it’s unclear how long it will take for the recommendations to be implemented because several of them included discussion of the need for piloting and evaluation plans.