America's Physician Groups names Susan Dentzer CEO

The national association representing 170,000 physicians will welcome Susan Dentzer as its president and CEO in March.

Ms. Dentzer is currently senior policy fellow at the Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University in Durham, N.C., where she focuses on reforms in healthcare payment, delivery and value-based care. She was previously president and CEO of the nonprofit Network for Excellence in Health Innovation, senior policy adviser to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and editor-in-chief of Health Affairs.

America's Physician Groups is a national association representing more than 335 physician groups with approximately 170,000 physicians providing care to nearly 90 million patients. The group has offices and staff in Los Angeles; Sacramento, Calif.; San Antonio and Washington, D.C.

"The APG board of directors is thrilled to have Susan join and lead our organization. Susan's knowledge, experience and reputation in the healthcare industry allows APG to continue its role as the foremost leader representing physician groups committed to the movement toward value-based care," said Bill Wulf, MD, board chair of APG and CEO of Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians.