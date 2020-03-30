AMA creates COVID-19 guide for retired physicians

The American Medical Association created a guide for retired physicians who are rejoining the workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guide is meant to help older physicians navigate licensing considerations, professional liability concerns and other issues associated with their return to healthcare.

The resource also outlines safety considerations health systems should make about how they will use older physicians, since they are an at-risk population. For instance, many systems are assigning retired physicians to telehealth activities to free up other clinicians for direct patient care.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many physicians over the age of 65 will provide care to patients," AMA President Patrice Harris, MD, said in an emailed statement. "Whether 'senior' physicians should be on the frontline of patient care at this time is a complex issue that must balance several factors against the benefit these physicians can provide."

To view the guide, click here.

