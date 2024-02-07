7 hospitals, health systems seeking CNOs

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Nutex Health in Post Falls, Idaho, seeks a chief nursing officer who has expertise in emergency medicine.

  2. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente seeks a chief nursing executive for its Central Valley region, in Modesto, Calif.

  3. St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a chief nursing officer to oversee care and nursing practices across the health system.

  4. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System seeks a chief nursing officer to lead its Tappahannock Hospital.

  5. Texas Health and Human Services in Terrell, Texas, seeks a chief nursing executive to establish policies and procedures for the State Hospital.

  6. Select Medical in Charleston, W.V., seeks a chief nursing officer to work with senior staff to implement strategies that improve quality of care.

  7. CommonSpirit Health seeks a chief nursing officer for St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., who will lead the hospital's clinical operations.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles